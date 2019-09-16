Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released two separate notifications on September 13th, 2019 for recruitment for Assistant Engineering positions. Both the notification are for vacancies for Minor Water Resources Department, Govt of Bihar for 28 positions for Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

The notifications for both the recruitment drives were released on September 13th; however, the application process began from today at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application process will be conducted both offline and online. The last day to complete the registration process is September 26th and the last day to pay the fees online is September 30th. The online application process needs to be completed by October 4th. For candidates applying offline, the Commission must receive the application along with all the documents on or before October 21st, 2019.

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 37 years to be eligible to apply for these positions. The candidates must have an engineering degree in the relevant field to be eligible to apply.

The recruitment process will involve an objective exam for 600 marks involving six papers of 100 marks each. The exam will test candidates on General English, General Hindi, General Knowledge, General Engineering, and two elective papers for the relevant subject matter.

The application process will be conducted at the BPSC official application website, which can be accessed in this direct link. Candidates can click on the application link against the relevant advertisement to fulfill the application process.

The notification for both the recruitment drives can be accessed on the home page of the BPSC or one can click on these direct links to access the notifications for the Civil Engineer and Mechanical Engineer recruitment.