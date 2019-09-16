Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be declaring the 2019 CRP RRB-VIII Officer Scale I recruitment Preliminary exam results today, September 16th. The result will be declared in the late evening hours and will be available at the official website, ibps.in.

All the candidates who clear the Preliminary exam for the recruitment will be eligible to appear for the Main examination phase of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 30th, 2019 along with the Main exam for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III positions.

The notification for the CRP RRB-VIII Multipurpose recruitment was released in the month of June 2019 and the application process was conducted from June 8th to July 2nd, 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill multiple vacancies for the Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III, and Office Assistants.

After clearing the Main exam, Officer Scale Positions will appear for an interview round, whereas there will be no interview round of the position of Office Assistants. The admit card for the Main exam for the Officer Scale positions is expected around September 15th.

How to check IBPS 2019 Officer Scale I result: