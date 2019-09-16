National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for 10th and 12th class September/October 2019 exams. The practical examination for both the classes will be conducted from September 15th to September 30th, while the theoretical exam from October 3rd to November 1st, 2019.

Earlier, NIOS had released the date sheet for both the practical and theoretical examinations and now the hall ticket is available for download. Candidates can download the date sheet from these direct links for India Date Sheet and Overseas Date sheet.

Students can download the hall ticket for the practical and theoretical exam in this direct link.

The result for the exam is expected to be declared in 6 weeks after the completion of the examination at the official website of the NIOS.

How to download NIOS 10th/12th 2019 October exam hall ticket: