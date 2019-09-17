Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the details of the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 16th, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 17th, 2020 and the organising institute will be IIT Delhi.

According to various reports, the JEE Advanced will have a centre in United States this time. This is the first time IIT will be conducting the exam in USA. San Francisco will be the city which will hosting the exam.

IIT JAB, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “JEE Advanced is an examination conducted by all IITs for admission to IITs. IITs have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to this list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the bay area is a logical thing to do.”

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced has removed Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Colombi (Sri Lanka) from the list of countries where the exam is conducted due to lack of participants. So the exam will be conducted in Nepal, Bangaldesh, Singapore, Dubai, USA, and at various centres in India.

Another major development is that this year 10,000 more candidates will be eligible to appear for the exam, report NDTV. In 2020, top 250,000 merit list holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the exam.

The exam will be conducted on May 17th wherein the Paper I will be conducted 9.00 am to 12,00 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Prof Siddharth Pandey, Organising Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020 said, “Paper 2 that used to start at 2 p.m. earlier, is now scheduled to start at 2:30 pm. This is to allow students, especially the PwD candidates, more time between the two papers.