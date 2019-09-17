Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started releasing the admit card for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 Paper-II exam from September 16th. The admit card for few of the regions have been issued and can be downloaded from the respective SSC regional websites.

SSC is scheduled to conduct the SI/ASI recruitment exam for CAPF, CISF, and Delhi Police on September 27th. As always, admit card is released by regional offices and thus are released in a phased manner rather than together. Candidates are advised to keep checking the regional websites for latest updates.

Candidates can access the admit card for the Tier II exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12th to 16th wherein a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared. The result of the exam was declared on May 25th, 2019.

Based on the cut-offs fixed by the commission, a total of 2,170 female candidates, 1,864 male candidates, 1,562 male departmental candidates and lastly 108 male specialized category of ex-servicemen have been shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment. A detailed notification of the result can be accessed from this direct link here.