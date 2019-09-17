All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the MAT September 2019 PBT examination today, September 16th. Candiates who have registered to appear for the Management Admission Test (MAT) for September 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA is scheduled to conduct the PBT version of the MAT exam on September 21st and now the admit card for that is available. The Computer-Based Test for the MAT September 2019 was conducted on September 14th, 2019.

Candidates can download the AIMA MAT PBT Admit card from this direct link.

AIMA conducts MAT exam twice in a year for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools. The list of all the institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be accessed in this link. Candidates can get information on the exam structure and sample questions in this link.

How to download MAT CBT admit card: