Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the hall ticket for the exam that will be conducted for the recruitment for Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I on September 17th, 2019. All the candidates who are eligible to participate in the exam can download them at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The TRB will be conducting the computer-based examination from September 27th to September 29th in forenoon and afternoon sessions. The candidates are advised to look at the hall ticket carefully for full details for their exact date, time and venue of the exam.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge, respectively.

How to download TNTRB PG Assistant and PE Director exam hall ticket: