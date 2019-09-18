UIDAI has made it simpler for people to get their Aadhaar card updated or corrected both online and offline. UIDAI recently announced that Aadhaar card holders will no longer need documents to update photograph, biometrics, gender, mobile number and email ID their Aadhaar cards. However, a proof of address will be required if applicants want to update or correct their address mentioned on the Aadhaar card.

The Self-Service online mode offers address update to the residents where the resident can directly place the update request on the portal. The Aadhaar number and registered mobile number of the resident are required to login to the portal. The resident is authenticated using OTP on his/her registered mobile number. To complete the update process, the resident needs to upload the supporting documents, which will be verified against requested data at a later stage at UIDAI’s update back-office by a verifier. The resident needs to have mobile number registered with Aadhaar for using this service.

Visit the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal

If you have valid address proof click on ‘Update Address’ else ‘Request for Address Validation Letter’

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the new window

Fill in the text verification code in the box and click on Send OTP or Enter TOTP

You will receive an OTP on the mobile number registered on UIDAI

Use this OTP to login to your Aadhaar account

Select the ‘Address’ option and click on ‘Submit’

Enter the correct residential address mentioned in the ‘Proof of Address’ document and click on ‘Submit Update Request’. For modification of address, click on ‘Modify’ and then select the ‘Proceed’ option

Select the document type you want to submit as address proof for verification, upload the scanned copy of the same and click on ‘Submit’

Click on ‘Yes’ and select the BPO service provider that will verify your details and submit

Your request will be forwarded to UIDAI and an Acknowledgement Slip is provided

The Acknowledgement Slip contains the Update Request number (URN). Once updated, you can download the updated version and get your Aadhaar card print out.

The documents that are valid as proof of address are as follows:

Passport

Bank statement/Passbook

Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

Ration card

Voter ID

Driving licence

Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

Electricity bill, water bill or telephone bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance Policy

Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

NREGS Job Card

Pensioner card

Freedom fighter card

CGHS/ ECHS Card

Income Tax Assessment Order

Vehicle Registration Certificate

To see the entire list of documents valid to update your Aadhaar card, click here.