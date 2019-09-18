Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2019 result has been declared on September 17th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the exam and have qualified for the AFSB Testing at the official website, afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

A notice on the website states that candidates who have qualified for the next round can choose the venue and slot for AFSB testing after logging in. The link to select the AFSB venue and time will be available until September 22nd after which candidates who have not submitted their choice will be allocated venues randomly. AFSB testing is scheduled to begin from October 21st, 2019.

Candidates can access the AFCAT 02/2019 result by logging in with their IDs in this direct link.

AFCAT will be conducting the Supplementary exam for the Srinagar candidates on September 25th and candidates can download the admit card from the website after logging in with their respective ID and password. It is unclear though how candidates will download the admit card online with restrictions on internet in place in the region.

How to access AFCAT 02/2019 result and admit card: