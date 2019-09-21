Tripura Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Tripura 2019 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper I admit card today at around 4.00 pm. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TRB is scheduled to conduct the TET 2019 examination for Paper I on September 26th, 2019 and now the admit card for the same has been released. The Paper II exam was conducted on September 20th, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates can download the Tripura TET 2019 admit card from this direct link.

The Paper I for the Tripura TET is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach from Class I to Class V. The paper II certifies eligibility from Class VI to VIII.

How to download Tripura 2019 TET admit card: