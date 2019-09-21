Tripura TET 2019 admit card released at trb.tripura.gov.in
The Paper I of the Tripura TET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on September 26th.
Tripura Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Tripura 2019 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper I admit card today at around 4.00 pm. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, trb.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura TRB is scheduled to conduct the TET 2019 examination for Paper I on September 26th, 2019 and now the admit card for the same has been released. The Paper II exam was conducted on September 20th, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.
Candidates can download the Tripura TET 2019 admit card from this direct link.
The Paper I for the Tripura TET is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach from Class I to Class V. The paper II certifies eligibility from Class VI to VIII.
How to download Tripura 2019 TET admit card:
- Visit the Tripura TRB’s official website.
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab on the home page.
- Click on TET 2019 link.
- In the log-in section, enter the log-in details.
- The admit card can be accessed from the page which needs to be printed out.