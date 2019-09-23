After extended delay, as part of the Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2019 admission counselling, second allotment result has been finally released on September 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the allotment result can access it at the official website, bstc2019.org.

The counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed programme offered by various colleges and institutions in the state of Rajasthan. Students have been eagerly waiting for the allotment result since the first week of August and they were finally released today.

After multiple postponements and delays, the first allotment was declared on August 8th. The second counselling also went through delays and now has been finally declared.

Candidates can access the allotment result and print the allotment letter in these direct links for General, Sanskrit and Bhasha.

The notification released along with the allotment result stated that the admission based on the second allotment must be taken on or before September 26th. The candidates are suggested to go through the notification available in this direct link.

The students have been allocated seats in the allotment can pay the allotment fees and report to the institute from today onward and they need to fulfill the process on or before September 25th and reporting to the institute must be done by September 26th.

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration.