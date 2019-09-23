Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification today, September 23rd for Constable (Tradesmen) position. The recruitment process will be conducted for 914 vacancies and candidates can apply offline for the recruitment drive, notification for which can be accessed at the official website, cisfrectt.in.

The trades for which the Constable recruitment will be done includes Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician in the Level 3 of pay matrix 21,700 to 69,100/-plus usual allowances. The breakdown of vacancies can be accessed on the notification.

The link to apply for the recruitment has been activated and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is October 22nd, 2019 until 5.00 pm. The Northeast region candidates can apply for the positions until October 29th, 2019 until 5.00 pm.

The recruitment process will involve three stages. The first stage will be Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST. The candidates who clear the round will have to appear for an OMR-based exam after which medical examination will be conducted before final appointment.

The candidates must have cleared the matriculation exam with preference given to trained personnel from Industrial Training Institute for skilled trades. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 23 with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

The application process for this recruitment will be conducted offline. Candidates need to fill in the application form provided along with the official notification and send it before the last date to the concerned application receiving authorities prescribed below along with requisite application fees. The address at which candidates need to send for the circle is also available in the notification. Candidates can access the official notification in this direct link.