GATE 2020 application process ends today; apply now at gate.iitd.ac.in
GATE 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th, 2020 and the result will be announced on March 16th, 2020
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 examination application process with any late fee will end today. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam but have not done yet can submit the form by today at gate.iitd.ac.in to avoid any late application fees.
Extended closing date, though with late fee, is October 1st, 2019. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020.
The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.The examination will be conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject.
The detailed eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the GATE 2019 examination can be accessed in this link.
Candidates can access full details on eligibility criteria, examination centres, subjects, and things to take care while applying on the GATE 2019 brochure.
Apart from various exam centres in India, GATE 2019 will also have exam centres in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore.
Here is how to apply for GATE 2020:
- Log in to the official website of GATE 2020.
- Click on this link to register to the website.
- Candidates must have a mobile number and an email ID to successfully register and general log-in credentials.
- With the credentials, login to the GATE 2020 website.
- Complete the application process and upload all the necessary documents and photographs and pay the application fee.
- The registration is complete and print outs of the application can be taken for future reference.