Osmania University, Hyderabad, released the undergraduate exam result for 1st to 5th semester exams conducted in May 2019. All the students can access the result at the official website, osmania.ac.in.

The result for BCom, BSc, BBA, and BA CBCS courses for 1st to 5th semester exam results are now available. The exams were conducted through the month of May 2019 and now the result is out.

Students can access the Osmania University results in this direct link.

On September 19th, the university had released the MBA course results and on September 13th PGDCA course results were also declared which are also available on the page.

How to check Osmania University result: