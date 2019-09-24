Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the 2019 CRP RRB-VIII Officer Scale I recruitment Preliminary exam scores for all the candidates on September 23rd. The candidates who had participated in the exam can check their scores at the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute had declared the result for the Officer Scale I preliminary exam on September 16th. The scores are now available for all the candidates to check for reference and the link will be active until October 13th.

Candidates can access the 2019 IBPS Officer Scale I Prelim result in this direct link.



The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam for the recruitment will be eligible to appear for the Main examination phase of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 30th, 2019 along with the Main exam for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III positions.

The notification for the CRP RRB-VIII Multipurpose recruitment was released in the month of June 2019 and the application process was conducted from June 8th to July 2nd, 2019. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill multiple vacancies for the Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, Officer Scale III, and Office Assistants.

How to check IBPS 2019 Officer Scale I scores: