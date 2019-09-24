Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final result for the 2018 Headmaster recruitment exam today, September 24th, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the document verification and counselling round for the recruitment can check if they have made it to the final list at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total number of 1,187 candidates have made it to the final list under the Main list category. For the Reserve List, 588 candidates were deemed successful. Separate result list for each category is available on the website along with category-wise cut-off marks.

Candidates can access the RPSC Headmaster result in these direct links for:

The Commission had conducted the document verification and counselling round for the recruitment from August 6th to August 9th, 2019. All the candidates who had cleared the exam conducted on September 2nd, 2019 were eligible to appear for the counselling round.

How to access the RPSC Headmaster 2018 result: