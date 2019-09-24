Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) will be declaring the 2019 BSc-B.Ed examination result soon, according to reports. In fact many reports suggest that the result has already been declared; however, since the websites are not working, the information could not be confirmed.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, tnteuresult.in. The result might be also available at the official TNTEU website, tnteu.ac.in.

The exams were conducted in the months of May and June 2019 and students have been waiting eagerly for the result for quite some time now. Finally, it is expected that the waiting period will get over soon.

The university monitors 731 colleges which provides courses related to teaching which includes government, private, aided, and self-financing colleges throughout the state to promote excellence in teacher education.

How to access TNTEU result: