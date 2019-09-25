As part of the Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika and Sevika 2019 recruitment, the merit list for the recruitment drive is scheduled to be released today, September 25th, 2019. The candidates who had applied to participate in the recruitment process can access the merit list, once released, at the official website, fts.bih.nic.in.

The application process for the Bihar ICDS recruitment for Sahayika and Sevika has been going on since September 5th and the last day to apply for the same was September 19th. It should be noted that the application link is still active on the websites; however, the last day to was September 19th.

Once the merit list is released on the official website, candidates can check it and submit grievances if any on the website. The last day to submit the grievances is October 1st. Based on the objection and grievances, a final merit list will be released in the near future.

Candidates can keep checking the official website or they can also check the Scroll.in’s Announcement page for latest update regarding the recruitment drive.

Vacancy for each position in each district can be accessed at the recruitment page by click on the vacancy details link. The direct link to access the recruitment page is here.