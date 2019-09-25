Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the result for the 2018 SCT Police Constable and / or Equivalent exam result on September 24th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the final written exam can check if they have made it to the provisional list at the official website, tslprb.in.

The notification states that the list of candidates selected is provisional and the final list will be subject to the result of the Character and Antecedents Verification, Medical Examination, and the outcome of any of the Court Cases pending on the relevant issues. The notification can be accessed in this direct link which has further details.

The links to check provisionally selection candidates are as follows:

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 17,156 candidates; however, only 16,025 candidates have made it to the final selection of which 13,373 are men and 2,652 are women.

Candidates can seek clarification regarding the provisional selection from September 25th to October 1st, 2019, details of which are available on the notification.

How to check TSLPRB 2018 PC result: