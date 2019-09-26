Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under Department of Energy in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service on September 25th.

The application process will begin October 9th at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment will be conducted for 39 vacancies. The candidates have a qualification of Degree in Electrical Engineering. The candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 32 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category. The candidate must have knowledge of Odia language.

The candidates who are eligible to participate in the selection process will have go through an objective type exam and candidates who clear the exam will have to go through the viva voce test. The exam will have a 90% weightage during the final selection process.

The application process will begin on October 9th and will go on until November 8th, 2019 at the official website. The link to apply for the recruitment will get activated. The notification can be accessed at the official website or one can access it in this direct link.