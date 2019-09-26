Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or Vyapam has released the model answer keys for the 2019 Teachers Recruitment examination for SEAT19 and SEDT19 examination on September 25th. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can access the answer keys from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys says that candidates can submit objections against the answers on the answer keys. The details of the same can be accessed in this link. The last day to submit any objection is September 30th, 2019.

Candidates can access the model answer keys in these direct links for SEAT19 and SEDT19. SEDT19 link will have links for all the subjects.



The PEB had conducted the SEAT19 and SEDT19 2019 recruitment examination on August 25th in two sessions. SEAT 2019 examination was held from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and SEDT 2019 examination from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.

How to download CG PEB 2019 Teacher Recruitment answer keys: