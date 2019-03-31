Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) had earlier released a notification for the recruitment of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Exercise Teacher Posts. There are total 14,577 vacancies that the Board aims to fill through this recruitment drive. Now a detailed schedule for various categories of posts under the CG Vyapam recruitment 2019 has been released on CPEB website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The latest development in recruitment drive is that CPEB has now released a examination schedule, link here, which includes details on online application start date, end date, exam date for seven category of posts. The details can be found in the table below:

Exam schedule for CG Vyapam recruitment 2019 Name of the post Online application starts Application last date Exam date Lecturer - Chemistry, Commerce, Physics, Biology and Mathematics

(E and T cadre) April 16th, 2019 May 12th, 2019 July 14th, 2019 (First session) Lecturer - English (E and T Cadre) April 16th, 2019 May 12th, 2019 July 14th, 2019 (Second session) Assistant Teacher Science (Practical) (E and T Cadre) April 26th, 2019 May 26th, 2019 July 28th, 2019 Assistant Teacher English Medium (Arts group / Science group) May 7th, 2019 June 9th, 2019 August 11th, 2019 (First session) Teacher English Medium May 7th, 2019 June 9th, 2019 August 11th, 2019 (Second session) Assistant Teacher - Science (E and T cadre) May 14th, 2019 June 16th, 2019 August 25th, 2019 (First session) Teacher (E and T Cadre) May 14th, 2019 June 16th, 2019 August 25th, 2019 (Second session)

In fact the School Education Department, Chhattisgarh had released a brief notification earlier regarding the recruitment drive. Now a detailed notification with category wise distribution of vacancies, syllabus, eligibility criteria and more is available on CPEB site. The notification can be accessed by interested candidates from this link here as well.

The selection for CG Vyapam 14,577 Teacher posts will be done on the basis of written examination followed by a personal interview. Candidates should be Graduation Degree/ B.Ed/ equivalent from any recognized university/ institution. Check other qualification requirements, age limit, application process etc. before applying.