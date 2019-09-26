SC asks parties to conclude their argument on Ayodhya case by October 18th
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the parties involved in the Ayodhya land dispute would not get an extra day beyond October 18th.
Chief Justice Gogoi who is set to retire on November 17th said that it will be miraculous if they manage to deliver a judgement within 4 weeks after the arguments are concluded.
The lawyer from the Muslim side asked the Bench to extend the proceedings by an extra hour all five days a week, while the Hindu side assured that their response submissions would get over within three or four days.
PM Modi pitches India as investment destination
PM was talking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York that his government is working towards improving the business environment in the country.
Modi highlighted India’s move to cut corporate taxes from 35% to 22% is intended to attract investments.
Modi talked about scale of market, latest trends and features, startup environment, and infrastructure ecosystem.
Call transcript reveal Trump pressured Ukraine president to probe his political opponent
President Donald Trump on July 25 asked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy to contact Attorney General William Barr about investigating former VP Joe Biden. Biden is one of the potential contenders from the Democratic Party challenging President Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.
Trump had released the transcript claiming that it will reveal no quid pro quo or asking foreign countries help in election.
The release of the transcript came following a whistleblower’s complaint to Capitol Hill which claimed uncomfortable requests made by Trump to a foreign leader.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.