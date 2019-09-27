Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the 2019 Madrassa Examination and Madhyama (Sankrit) examination result on September 26th, 2019. The results are available for students to check at the official website, jacresults.com.

JAC released all the results for Madrassa exam, that is Wastania, Fauquania, Moulvi, Alim, Alim (H), and Fazil. Candidates need to select the relevant exam from the list to check the result.

The direct link to check the result for both the exams are as follows:

How to check JAC Madrassa and Madhyama result: