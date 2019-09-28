Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has released the admit card for the Kannada language exam for 2019 recruitment on September 25th, 2019. All the candidates can download the KPTCL admit card from the KPTCL official website, kptcl.com or Karnataka Examination Authority website, kea.kar.nic.in.

KPTCL Kannada language exam for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineers (Electrical), and Assistant Engineer (Civil) positions. KPTCL had released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 3,646 vacancies for various positions on February 20th.

Candidates can download the KPTCL 2019 recruitment admit card in this direct link.

Of the total 3,646 vacancies, 94 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical). The application process for the recruitment began on March 5th and the last day to apply for the positions is April 4th, 2019. The vacancies are for multiple public sector utilities in the state of Karnataka i.e. KPTCL, BESCOM, CESC, HESCOM, MESCOM, and GESCOM.

There are several other positions for which the recruitment drive is being conducted; however, the Kannada language test is just for these three positions. The other vacancies include Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Driver Grade II, Junior Station Attendant, and Junior Powerman.

The detailed notification has category-wise breakdown, institution-wise breakdown, reservation policy, application process, educational qualification for each position, eligibility, among others. Detailed notification can be accessed at KPTCL’s official website where there is a link for the recruitment. Alternatively, candidates can find the notification in this direct link.