National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the JEE Main January 2020 from September 30th to October 10th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in apply for the exam; however, have not done it yet are advised to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete the process at jeemain.nic.in.

The deadline for completing the online transaction fees has also been revised and now the candidates can pay the fees on or before October 11th, 2019. The window to correct details in the submitted form will now open on October 14th and can be done on or before October 20th, 2019.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 2020. The second phase or the April 2020 JEE Main exam process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

Here is how to register for JEE Main 2020 First Attempt