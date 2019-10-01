Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2nd October to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, famously known as Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on 2 October, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. A lawyer by profession, Gandhi quit law to adopt a nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British Rule.

Among the many peaceful civil rights movements he initiated was the Dandi March where he protested against the salt tax imposed by the British in the year 1930. He also protested during the Quit India movement in 1942 calling for the British to leave India. He assumed leadership of the Indian National Congress in 1921 and led nationwide campaigns for various social causes and for achieving Swaraj or self-rule.

The most well-known contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s non-violent civil rights movement to attain freedom were the Champaran and Khdea Satyagrah. Non-cooperation movement, Salt Satyagrah and Quit India movement.

Fondly called father of the nation, Gandhi’s birthday is known in India as Gandhi Jayanti. It is a national holiday in the country and is celebrated as the International Day of Nonviolence across the world. This day is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India, including at Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi where he was cremated. Colleges, government and political institutions celebrate it through prayer meetings and commemorative ceremonies.

