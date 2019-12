In December 2019, banks will be closed for eight days including Saturdays, Sundays and a national holiday for Christmas. Bank holidays may vary for every state and region. According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar for national holidays, here’s a list of holidays in December 2019.

Date Holiday 1 December Sunday 8 December Sunday 14 December Second Saturday 15 December Sunday 22 December Sunday 25 December Christmas (Wednesday) 28 December Fourth Saturday 29 December Sunday

In the north-eastern states, banks will also remain closed on 26th December for Boxing Day. Customers are advised to check with their banks for holidays before proceeding for important work.