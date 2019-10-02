Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the 2019 CRP - RRB - VIII Office Assistant Recruitment Preliminary exam result today, October 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The main examination for the recruitment is scheduled. The IBPS had conducted the Preliminary exam in the month of July and August.

Candidates can check the IBPS Office Assistant result in this direct link.

Office Assistant exam has two levels of selection process, Preliminary and Main, after which the final selection is done.

How to check IBPS Office Assistant RRB CRP VIII result: