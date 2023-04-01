IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Clerk Main examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The exam was conducted in October 2022.
The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.
Notification regarding Provisional allotment under CRP-Clerk-XII.
Steps to download IBPS Clerk Mains result
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- Click on the download Clerk Mains result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
