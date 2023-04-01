The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Clerk Main examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The exam was conducted in October 2022.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.

Notification regarding Provisional allotment under CRP-Clerk-XII.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Mains result



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the download Clerk Mains result link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk Mains result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.