Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2019 application process ends today, October 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the November 2019 version of KTET but have not applied yet can apply at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET November 2019 exam will be conduced from November 16th to November 24th. The last day to apply for the KTET November 2019 is October 3rd, 2019. The detailed schedule for the KTET November 2019 is as follows:

KTET Nov 2019 Schedule KTET 2019 November Application window September 23rd to October 3rd, 2019 KTET Nomvmber 2019 Admit Card October 25th, 2019 KTET November Exam Date Category I - November 16th (10.00 am to 12.30 pm

Category II: November 16th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category III: November 17th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

Category IV: November 24th (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm)

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to apply for KTET November 2019 exam:

Visit the KTET official website. Click on the link against the ‘New Registration’. If already registered, click on ‘Candidate Login’. If a new candidate, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and fulfill the registration process before proceeding with logging in. After logging in, fulfill the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

KTET November 2019 notification can be accessed in this link or on the home page of the official website. The notification, which is in Malayalam, will have more details on the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, among others.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET exam twice in a year, once in May-June and once in November-December. The result for the November-December KTET 2019 is generally released in January.