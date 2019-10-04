Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released JANMCE 2019 recruitment notification on September 5th to fill 1698 vacancies for female Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, and today is the last day to apply for the position. Candidates can apply for the JSSC JANMCE 2019 vacancies at the official website, jssc.nic.in.

A notification released a week ago regarding this recruitment stated that ANM working as contractual basis can also apply for the recruitment based on the order by the High Court. The application link for these candidates will get activated today and October 19th is the last day to apply. The notification for the same can be accessed in this link.

The vacancies are spread out in all the 34 districts of Jharkhand. The position is only open to women and the candidate must have cleared the 10th class exam. The candidate must not be above 38 years old with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

The candidate must have completed an 18-month course on ANM along with registration with Jharkhand State Nursing Council. A 5-year continuous work experience on the application date related to the field is also mandatory.

How to apply for JSSC JANMCE 2019 recruitment:

Visit the JSSC official website. Under ‘Important Links’ section, click on ‘Application Forms’ link. Against the relevant advertisement, click on the link for ‘Apply Now’. The candidate has to first register with basic personal details to generate log-in credentials. With the log-in credentials, click on the ‘Login’ button and fulfill the application and payment process and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates will have to go through an MCQ exam for 50 marks with one mark for each correct answer and no negative markings. The candidate must attain a mark of 40% (35% for reserved categories) to be eligible to final selection.

The merit list will be prepared based on weightage to recruitment exam marks, ANM degree marks, matric marks, intermediate exam marks, work experience in Jharkhand state government hospitals. Full details can be obtained on the official notification.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully to get more details on selection process, application process, reservation policy, eligibility and qualifications, exam pattern, exam syllabus, among others. The notification can be found at the official website or in this direct link.