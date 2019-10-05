KEA 2019 BSc Nursing first allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in
The choices based on the first allotment can be filled from October 5th to October 8th and payment can be done until October 11th.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the BSc Nursing, BPT, BPO and B.Sc Allied Health Science Courses first allotment result on October 4th.
The result was expected at 4.00 pm but was released late in the evening at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
Candidates can access the first allotment result in this link.
The choices based on the first allotment result can be filled until October 8th and the payment for the same can be made on or before October 11th. The candidates after finishing the necessary online formalities need to report to the institution on or before October 14th, 2019.
The rules and all the dates can be accessed in this notification.
How to access KEA BSc Nursing Allotment result:
- Visit the KEA official website.
- Click on the link to check the Allotment result.
- Enter the CET No. and click on ‘Submit’.
- The allotment result will be displayed and all the links for further process can be accessed from there.