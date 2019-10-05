Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the BSc Nursing, BPT, BPO and B.Sc Allied Health Science Courses first allotment result on October 4th.

The result was expected at 4.00 pm but was released late in the evening at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Candidates can access the first allotment result in this link.

The choices based on the first allotment result can be filled until October 8th and the payment for the same can be made on or before October 11th. The candidates after finishing the necessary online formalities need to report to the institution on or before October 14th, 2019.

The rules and all the dates can be accessed in this notification.

How to access KEA BSc Nursing Allotment result: