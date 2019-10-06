Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 answer keys on October 5th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys for all the subjects from the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates can raise challenge against the answers on the answer keys, which needs to be submitted on or before October 10th, 2019. The answer keys and link to challenge any grievances can be accessed after logging in.

Candidates can access the OTET 2019 answer keys in this direct link.

BSE Odisha conducted OTET 2019 examination from August 5th and each day there will be three shifts. OTET 2019 had two papers. Candidates could have appeared for only one of the papers. Those who qualify will be eligible to teach in state-based schools.

OTET 2019 notification was released on July 15th and the online registration process for the OTET exam 2019 began from July 15 and July 26 was the last date to register. The exam dates were not disclosed in the notification; however, now along with the release of admit card the exam dates have also been revealed.