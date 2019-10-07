Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) released a recruitment notification for 296 vacancies for the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) last week. The application process for the same will begin on October 26t at sailcareers.com, and the last day to apply for the same is November 15th.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for following vacancies:

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) - 123 positions

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) - 53 positions

Mining Foreman - 14 positions

Mining Mate - 30 positions

Surveyor - 4 positions

Junior Staff Nurse - 21 positions

Pharmacist - 7 positions

Sub-Fire Station Officer - 8 positions

Fireman cum Fire Engine Drive - 36 positions

Each position requires a different set of eligibility and qualification, details of which can be accessed in the official notification. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 28 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates must also fulfill the physical parameters required for the job mentioned in the notification.

The candidates must appear for an online exam and candidates who clear the online exam will be called for a Physical Aptitude Test (PAT) and skill test. The PAT and Skill Tests will be qualifying in nature and the final merit list will be made based on the online exam.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification on the official website for full details regarding the selection process, application process, reservation policy, eligibility, and qualification. The notification is also available in this direct link.