The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has released the Haryana JBT result for DElEd or DEd course today (7 October, Monday) on its official website bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the website.

The exam was conducted for admissions to DElEd courses offered by various JBT colleges and institutions in Haryana. The results are for:

DELED ADYEAR 2017 1st YEAR (RE-APP) exam

DELED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) exam

DELED ADYEAR 2017 2nd YEAR (FRESH) exam

D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2018 1st YEAR (FRESH) exam.

Click here for direct link to check Haryana JBT Result 2019

How to check the Haryana JBT Result 2019 online:

Visit official website - bseh.org.in Go to the ‘What’s New’ section Click on the link - “Haryana DElEd Result 2019” Enter your exam roll number or name to check the result The Haryana JBT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

According to the Times of India, HBSE has also announced dates for re-application. Candidates who wish to re-appear need to apply according to the following schedule:

Without Late Fee - from 10.10.2019 to 24.10.2019

With a late fee of Rs 100 - from 25.10.2019 to 31.10.2019

With a late fee of Rs 300 - from 01.11.2019 to 07.11.2019

With a late fee of Rs 1000 - from 8.11.2019 to 14.11.2019

Fees for HBSE JBT Re-examination is set at Rs 800 per subject. If a candidate wishes to apply for more than one re-examination, an additional 200 per additional subject would be charged. The maximum fees is set at Rs. 2000.