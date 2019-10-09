Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the application process for 904 Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer Statistics General positions today, October 9th. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply for the same at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The vacancies are for nine departments, details of which are available on the official notification. The candidate must have a degree in maths or statistics or commerce or economics from a recognised university and a O level certificate in computers. The age range for eligible candidates is 21 to 40 years with relaxation for reserved candidates in the upper age limit.

The selection process will depend on the number of applicants. If the response to the advertisement is overwhelming, candidates will have to appear for a written exam and an interview.

The notification for the recruitment is available at the official website or can be accessed in this direct link which has more details on the eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy among others.

Candidates will have to go through the registration and application process and pay the application fees to complete the application process. A print out of the submitted application needs to be taken for future reference.