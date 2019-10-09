Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under Department of Energy in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service today, October 9th. Candidates can check the application process at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment will be conducted for 39 vacancies. The candidates must have a qualification of Degree in Electrical Engineering. The candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 32 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category. Knowledge of Odia language is mandatory for all candidates.

Candidates eligible for the selection process will have go through an objective type exam and candidates who clear the exam will have to go through the viva-voce test. The exam will have a 90% weightage during the final selection process

The application process will go on until November 8th, 2019 at the official website. The link to apply for the recruitment will be activated soon. The notification can be accessed at the official website or one can access it in this direct link.