Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has begun the online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Candidates applying for the exam can visit bseh.org.in to register. The Haryana TET 2019 exam will be held on November 16 and 17. The HTET 2019 registration process will close on October 18, 2019. Admit cards will be released in first week of November.

Candidates can pay the fee up to October 20, 2019. BSEH will enable a link to make corrections in the HTET 2019 application form on October 19, 2019. The last date to make corrections in HTET application form is October 23, 2019.

How to register for HTET 2019:

Visit BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on “Online Registration For HTET 2019” A new tab leads to htetonline.com. Click on “Apply Online For HTET-2019” Check how to fill the HTET Online Application form. Click on “Read & Continue” at the end to proceed to apply online Fill in all your details and make the online payment. Submit the form Save a copy of the form for use in future

Check the direct link here to proceed to the fill the application page

The qualification criteria for candidates is as follows:

60 per cent or 90 marks for all categories except scheduled castes and differently abled.

55 per cent or 82 marks for scheduled caste and differently abled

60 per cent or 90 marks for scheduled caste and differently abled of other states

Candidates are advised to go through the “Guidelines/Instructions” carefully before filling out the form. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to particulars like Photo/Signature/Thumb Impression except Level, Caste and home state.