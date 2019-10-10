Calicut University has declared the BSc and BCom first semester results. Students can access the Calicut University results on the official website - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. A link for accessing the results can also be accessed from the official portal, uoc.ac.in.

The official website cupbresults.uoc.ac.in however, has not been responsive today. This may be due to unexpected rise in the number of students logging in to view their results. We will update this story once it is functional again.

Steps to check Calicut University BSc BCom results 2019: