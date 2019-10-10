The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the registration form for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) on its official website, mat.aima.in. The last date for registration for the Paper Based Test (PBT) is 1 December, 2019. The PBT admit card will be available from 2 December, 2019 onward. The PBT exam is scheduled for 8 December, 2019.

The last date for registration for the Computer Based Test (CBT) is 6 December, 2019. The admit card will be available from 10 December, 2019 onwards. The CBT test is scheduled for 14 December, 2019.

The MAT exam fees for both PBT and CBT is Rs 1550. Candidates applying for both the modes will have to pay a total of Rs 2650 as MAT 2019 registration fees. Here’s how you can register for MAT December 2019.

How to apply for AIMA MAT December 2019:

Visit the website: https://mat.aima.in/dec19 and click on Register button Fill the details to create Log In. You must have a valid email ID and mobile number for applying online to receive the OTP for email ID and mobile number verification. Press the button “Submit”, an OTP will be send to your email id; enter the OTP in the space provided and click on button “Verify & Submit” to create your Login. The confirmation message for the New Login created will be sent on your email. After logging in, enter the registered email, password, date of birth and click on “Submit” button Select exam mode, test city choices, payment mode and process the payment by clicking on “Save & Next” button. Payment of registration fee can be made through Debit / Credit Card / Net Banking / Wallet or UPI. Upload Photograph - Photograph must be a recent passport size color photo. Make sure that the coloured photo is taken against a light colored, preferably white background, and has no harsh shadows. If you wear glasses, make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes are clearly seen. Also, ensure that both ears are visible in the photo. Caps, hats and dark glasses are not acceptable in the photograph. Religious headwear is allowed but it must not cover your face. The photo image file should only be in .jpg or .jpeg format. Size of file should not be less than 40KB Upload Signature - Sign on white paper with Black ink pen and scan it. Please scan the signature area only and not the entire page. Please note that this signature would appear on the Admit Card, and if it does not match the signature on the answer sheet at the time of the written test and at the time of Interview, the candidature will be cancelled. The image should only be in .jpg or .jpeg format. Size of file should not be less than 10KB While filling the registration form, please save the information by clicking on the button “SAVE”. In case you wish to edit any information, log-in again using the same Email‐ID, Date of Birth and Password. After editing the information, ensure to save it by clicking the button “SAVE” Candidates can view the form after making payment and can take print out of the same for their record

Documents required for AIMA MAT December 2019:

Image of scanned photograph in jpg / jpeg format. File size should not less than 40 KB

Image of scanned signature in jpg / jpeg format. File size should not less than 10KB

Debit /Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm Wallet details

Personal details

Valid Email ID (the email should remain valid for at least 1 year)

Educational qualification details

Candidates can edit details except Name, DOB, Email and mobile number after downloading and reviewing the registration form. Candidates can update their selected exam mode an test city choices from available options. The admit card will NOT be sent by post or email and can only be download from the official website.

MAT is conducted four times a year. Around 600 participating business schools are affiliated to the MAT exam. There are over 50 cities to choose from for the MAT exam.