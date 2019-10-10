Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer keys for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer Based Test (CBT) on its regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the 2nd stage CBT were allowed to view their question paper, responses and keys and raise objections to questions/options/keys from 26th September to 29th September, 2019.

The objections raised by candidates were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed an questions with ‘multiple answers’ or ‘no key’ or ‘ambiguous’ were ignored as per the extant procedures followed by the RRB.

Candidates may view the modified keys for their question papers and also the final decision on the objections raised by them, if any, by logging on to the link provided on RRB websites from 10th October to 12th October, 2019.

It may be noted that the decision of RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained.

Steps to download the RRB JE CBT 2 final answer keys:

Visit the official RRB website for your region Click on the link “RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019” When redirected to a new page, login with your registration number, date of birth, and password Your RRB JE CBT 2 final answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print out of your RRB JE CBT 2 answer key for future reference