Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results of the combined staff/upper subordinate (PCS) examinations 2017. The final merit list is available on uppsc.up.nic.in and will be visible till 9th November, 2019. The appointment process will begin soon.

The exam was conducted from June 18 to July 6, 2018. A total of 14,032 candidates had appeared for 677 vacancies.

Steps to check the UPPSC PCS 2017 final result:

Visit the official UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in Under ‘Information Bulletin’ on the right column, click on the link for list of selected candidates for combined staff/upper subordinate (PCS) examinations 2017 The list of the selected candidates will appear Download and save the list for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can view the merit list through the direct link here.