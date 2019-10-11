The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the provisional time table for the 2nd PUC exam to be held in March, 2020. Students can check the full date-sheet on the official website - http://pue.kar.nic.in/. According to the provisional time table, the exams begin on March 4, 2020 and end on March 20, 2020.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC March 2020 time-table:

Visit the official website: http://pue.kar.nic.in/ Click on ‘Examinations’ on the homepage Click on the link ‘Provisional Time Table March 2020 2nd PUC Examination’ The provisional time-table will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

Objections to the time-table will be entertained by the Join Director (Exam) on or before 31st October, 2019. The final time-table will be published after due consideration of objections received within the stipulated date.