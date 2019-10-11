Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the dates for the TISS National Entrance Exam (TISSNET) for admission to its MBA courses in 2020. The exam will take place on 4th January, 2020 from 2 pm to 3:40 pm. The admit card is expected to be released between December 18 and 19, 2019.

The TISSNET MBA 2020 exam will be conducted in a computer based mode (CBT) in 40 cities across the country. The online application process for TISSNET MBA 2020 is likely to begin in the last week of October. Candidates will be able to apply through the official website: admissions.tiss.edu

The exam will be held in the following centres across the country:

North : Srinagar, Jammu, Greater Noida, Varanasi, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chandigarh

: Srinagar, Jammu, Greater Noida, Varanasi, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chandigarh East : Silchar, Dimapur, Ranchi, Raipur, Patna, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar

: Silchar, Dimapur, Ranchi, Raipur, Patna, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar West : Thane, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad

: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad South: Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Madurai, Vishakhapatnam, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru

TISSNET MBA 2020 registration will end by the first week of December, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official websites: tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu for further information about the application process.