All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the registration process for Post Graduate Final Exam 2020. The last date to register for PG courses for the January session 2020 has been extended from October 11, 2019 to October 16, 2019. Candidates can apply for the courses on the official site: aiimsexams.org.

According to the official notification, candidates who will be completed their Internship period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 31st January 2020 are eligible to fill their Final Registration for admission to AIIMS PG courses for January 2020 session. Candidate must have Provisional OR Permanent Registration of MCI/DCI for Online Final Registration.

Here is the new schedule for the final registration for AIIMS PG Courses 2020:

Online Registration for applications Previous schedule Revised schedule The last date of Generation of Code and Final Registration for completion of other details: Qualification, City Choices, Payment. 11 October, 2019 16 October, 2019 Date for checking status of Final Registration: Accepted / Rejected with reasons. 21 October, 2019 23 October, 2019 Last date of submission of required documents for Regularization of Rejected Application 25 October, 2019 29 October, 2019 Last date for receiving of “No Objection” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for Foreign National candidate 25 October, 2019 29 October, 2019 Last date of submission of Sponsored Certificate 25 October, 2019 29 October, 2019

The online computer-based test will be conducted on November 17, 2019. The result is expected to be declared on November 22, 2019.