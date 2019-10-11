Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the results of Maharashtra and Goa State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 on its official website: setexam.unipune.ac.in. Candidates can get the MH SET Result 2019 by entering the seat number, name, and date of birth. The exam was held on 23rd June, 2019.

According to the notification released by SPPU, a total of 79,879 candidates appeared for the examination of which only 5,415 have qualified. The total pass percentage stands at 6.78%. “The qualified candidates need to submit self-attested documents with their application form within one month from the date of declaration of the result, which is on Friday.

Steps to check the SET 2019 result:

Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in Click on Result tab in the menu Click on the option to ‘Check MH SET Result 2019 via name, seat number or application number’ Enter the relevant details and submit The Maharashtra SET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen Download and save for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the SET 2019 result on the official website.