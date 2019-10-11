Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared revaluation result for BE/BTech CBCS 3rd to 6th semester examination today, October 11th. All the students who had applied for revaluation for these two semesters can check the official website, results.vtu.ac.in.

Steps to check the VTU revaluation result 2019:

Visit the official website: vtu.ac.in Click on VTU results from the menu Enter the USN and submit The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the direct link to the results here.