The fourth round counselling schedule for Rajasthan BSTC admissions 2019 has been announced on the official website bstc2019.org. The online application process for Pre DElEd Counselling 2019 began on 11th October 2019. Interested candidates for Rajasthan BSTC Admission 2019, can now apply online at bstc2019.org.

The fourth round of counselling for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 admissions will be held from 11th October 2019 to 14th October 2019. The fees can be paid between 11th October 2019 and 15th October 2019.

Here is the direct link to the Rajasthan BSTC 4th round counselling notification.

Candidates who are registering for the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling for the first time will have to pay Rs 3000 as counselling fee. Candidates who have already registered for the counselling process and have paid the requisite fees are not required to pay the counselling application fee again for the 4th Round.